|
|
Middle Grove - Michael C. Capasso, 71 passed away on April 19th, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Michael was born in Ballston Spa, NY to James A. Capasso and Marguerite "Toots" Capasso. Michael spent most of his life in his hometown of Ballston Spa. He served in the US Air Force.Michael worked for the Village of Ballston Spa, Department of Public Works. Michael was awarded Rural Water Associations Water Superintendent of the Year before his retirement from the DPW.Michael was a member of the American Legion Henry Cornell Post #243, and a member of the NRA. He was also a Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop 1 for several years.Michael loved to spend time outdoors, hunting, fly fishing and camping. He also enjoyed wood working. He was part of a country line dancing group called Jackie's Country Twisters that performed for local nursing homes and county fairs. Michael also liked spending time with his cousin, Gary at Dakota Ridge Farm, where he enjoyed watching the llamas.Michael was predeceased by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his stepmother, Marion Capasso; sons Michael A. Capasso, Chris Minett (Carolyn), Jerry Minett (Amy) and step daughter Cynthia Smith; grandchildren Heather (Peter), Krystina, Logan, Lauren, Angelica, Anthony, Jeanah and Autumn; siblings Pete Thompson (Janice), Milt Thompson (Diane), James Capasso (Sue) and Fran Dobroski (Bill) and his biggest joy near the end of his life was his great grandson Bryce Minett aka "Rocky". He will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews along with his community of friends and loved ones.There will be a private ceremony for immediate family, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the DCI Rubin Dialysis Center located at 59C Myrtle Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 marked as “In the care of Heather Novak”.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-c-capasso
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 22, 2020