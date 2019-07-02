|
Michael E. Miner, a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and longtime Saratoga Springs resident passed away on September 21, 2018 at his home at the age of 56. Born on December 10, 1961, Michael was the son of Jacqueline F. Diven, and Russell Miner Sr. He is survived by his brother John P. Miner Sr., his sister Rosemarie Miner Witnauer, and nephews John P. Miner Jr., and Ronnie Miner. Graveside prayers and burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Avenue in Saratoga Springs, on Friday July 12, 2019, at 10 am. He will be buried next to his brother Russell C. Miner. A post-service gathering will held at Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs. Come join our family for remembrance and friendship. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-e-miner
Published in The Saratogian on July 10, 2019