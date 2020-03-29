|
|
BALLSTON LAKE: Michael Kezyma, 88, passed away on March 28, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1931, to the late Peter and Maria Kezyma in Hudson. He was a Navy Sea Bee and member of American Island X10. For most of his life he was a heavy equipment operator or mechanic on construction sites. Later he went on to work for the railroad. He retired from Conrail after 20 years of service as a diesel mechanic and welder in the machinist union. He could fix just about anything. Mike will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, antique and classic car shows, motorcycles, boating and gardening. After battling cancer for a third time in his life, he went to his eternal rest. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bertha Kezyma; daughters, Deborah (Mark) Hibbard and Sandra (Michael) LaBombard; son in law, David Yule; grandchildren, Ryan Hibbard, Adam Yule and Courtney Yule.He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Yule, two sisters and two brothers. The family wishes to thank the Saratoga County Hospice workers and Mary's Haven volunteers. Please consider donations to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Mary's Haven 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-kezyma
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 5, 2020