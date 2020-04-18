|
|
Michael S. Richute, age 75, passed away on Holy Saturday April 11, 2020 at his home in Ballston Spa N.Y. surrounded by his loving and adoring family.He was a communicant of ST. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Ballston Spa NY. He was born on June 24, 1944 in Niskayuna, NY, the son of Rocco Richute and Jacqueline Rowan Dickinson.He graduated from Linton High School, Schenectady NY, and spent 6 years in the Army National Guard.Michael was a Manager for Stewarts Ice Cream for many years, where he received several awards for his excellence in outstanding leadership roles as a manager. After retirement, he became the owner of Golden Krust Bakery in Saratoga Springs NY.Michael married his soul mate, and love of his life Genevieve Orphanidis Richute, on August 25, 1967. Together they enjoyed making 53 years of beautiful memories.Michael enjoyed reading, photography, hiking, cross country skiing, gardening, and the NY Yankees. It was a long running family joke that he was an avid Yankee fan, while the rest of the family were all Red Sox fans, except for his youngest grandson Pierce.Michael’s favorite vacation spot was Cape Cod. He enjoyed vacationing there with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Cape Cod always had a special place in Michael’s heart. He loved the ocean, boats, and the sand between his toes with a great book in his hand.Michael was a very humble, loving and caring man. He had a fully developed sense of humor and enjoyed making everyone around him laugh. His witty personally was enjoyed by all who knew him.He fought a long and courage’s battle with Cancer, Parkinson’s, and Lewy Body Dementia. Through it all he was able to retain his sense of humor.In addition to his parents Michael was predeceased by his brother Carl Richute. Michael is survived by his loving family and devoted wife Genevieve, his children Christine Proulx (Dale) of Westminster MA, Christopher Richute (Hiede), Ballston Spa N.Y., Marc Richute (Mindy) Boston MA, and Shannon Richute (Lucas) Wilton NY.Also his grandchildren Liz Benard (Zach) MA, Josh Proulx, Aurora Proulx, Brianna Richute, and Pierce Welch, Great granddaughter Elodie Benard.In addition he is survived by his Aunt Joan Paolucci, Hobe Sound, FL., his stepmother MaryAnn Richute, North Carolina, brother James Richute (Kathleen), sister Linda Richute Tabor (Raymond) sister Maureen Hannah (Don), and Brother Rocky Richute.The family will hold a celebration of Michael’s life and Mass, once the quarantine is lifted.In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toLewy Body Dementia Resource Center750 West Broadway Suite 2RLong Beach, NY 11561For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-s-richute
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 19, 2020