|
|
GUILDERLAND - Michelle Alexandra Lentini, 27, passed peacefully at Albany Medical Center with her parents and brother at her side, and her friends in spirit, on March 20, 2020. Michelle attended St Madeline Sophie Elementary School and was graduated from Guilderland High School, as a junior, with 2 semesters of college credit. She attended the University Of Tampa in the pre-veterinary and biology program. Michelle was a published and awarded poet and gifted short story writer. She was a talented and passionate dancer who, beginning at 3 years of age, took tap lessons and later became a Disney Dancer for Tynan’s Center for Dance and a competitive jazz dancer for a troupe in Rotterdam. She, along with several friends, started the Guilderland High School Dance Team. Michelle did not walk through life but instead leaped, jumped and twirled! She had a love of creatures great and small and throughout her short life had a continuous menagerie of pets. She was a prodigious reader who had a special love for poetry and classic literature. One of her greatest joys was being with family, especially the times spent at Schroon Lake and with her brother Mark Anthony and her dog Stella. Her heart and inner beauty will continue through us and we know she has "danced along the Milky Way" into God's loving arms.She is survived by her parents, Dr. Mark Lentini and Mary Lentini; her brother, Mark Anthony Lentini; her maternal grandmother, Diane Fiorillo; her aunts, Dr Michelle Fiorillo, Cate Fiorello, and Lynn Lentini; her uncles, Richard Fiorello, Joseph Fiorello, Steven Fiorello, Gene Lentini, Blaise Lentini, Dirk Lentini, and Glen Berger; her loving cousins, Diana Lentini, Maria Lentini, Gina Lentini, Mercedes Fiorello-Gatt, Dominick Fiorello, Victor Fiorello, Marissa Berger, Aaron Berger and Gabriella Fiorello.A memorial service, to celebrate Michelle’s life, will be announced at a later date.Those wishing to honor Michelle’s memory, in a special way, may make a donation to the Albany Medical Center Foundation, 43 New Scotland Avenue, MC #119, Albany, NY 12208.Visit www.bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a message for Michelle’s family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michelle-alexandra-lentini
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 29, 2020