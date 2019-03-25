|
|
Michelle Lynne Hart, 50, of Kearneysville WV died March 18, 2019. She was born on 13 March 1969 in Glens Falls NY, the only daughter of Pearl Jarvis.Michelle’s incredible loving heart will be extremely missed by all who knew her. Michelle loved her family and spoiled her grandchildren.Michelle was sweet with a side of zest and an inspiration to so many. A worker, a cheerleader, a motivator, and a warrior, she saw what had to be done and got it done. Michelle dedicated her life to two primary causes: Finding a Cure for Cancer and Supporting America’s Veterans. She loved to fundraise and few could resist her charm when she asked for support for her cause.In 1986, she married the love of her life, Scot Hart. TOGETHER they faced the challenges of a US Navy Submariner and his wife. As Ombudsman, she solved problems and organized get-togethers for all of the crew’s wives and families while the boat was deployed. She made sure junior sailors had a place to celebrate holidays and a mid-patrol care package.14 April 2016, Michelle began her battle with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer that metastasized to her lungs and later her brain. Her compelling will to live, faith in God and love of family and friends carried her through countless grueling Chemo and Radiation treatments. She would not let the disease define her.She was a devoted volunteer. She held numerous positions in the of Jefferson County including two years as Relay Chair. In 2018, she shared her courageous battle with cancer as the prestigious Honorary Survivor Chair.Michelle was committed to the American Legion Auxiliary serving as President of both Unit 71 and 10th District. She was also an active member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 3522.She was predeceased by her father Bill ‘Dad’ Jarvis and her grandfather Henry ‘Gramps’ Hunt.She leaves her beloved husband Scot, son Eric (Bethany), daughter Kati, and three granddaughters (Rayne, Savannah and Brynlee). She also leaves her mother Pearl Jarvis, grandmother Margaret ‘Gram’ Hunt, brothers Henry ‘Todd’ Ash (Melody) of Glens Falls NY, John Ash (Angela) of Laconia, NH, Scott Jarvis (Michelle) of Glens Falls NY, William ‘BJ’ Jarvis Jr. (Prudence) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Shane Jarvis (girlfriend Ashley) of Glens Falls NY. Let’s not forget the beloved nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to list.A very private person in life, Michelle said, “I don’t want an expensive funeral, it is a waste of money that my family can use.” Following her wishes, Michelle was cremated to prevent people from gawking at her while on display in a coffin.A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on 06 April 2019 at the Queensbury VFW Post 6196.In honor of Michelle, no formal wear is required. The family encourages polo shirt and slacks in colors that honor or America’s Veterans.Always a fundraiser, Michelle requests; in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to her Page:http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY19NER?px=4171508&pg=personal&fr_id=92490 http://www.lastingmemories.com/michelle-lynne-hart
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 26, 2019