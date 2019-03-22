|
Cohoes: Mildred A. Kubish Kadela, 94, of St. Agnes Highway passed away on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Born in NYC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Johanna Kubish, Sr. and beloved wife of the late Stephan Kadela.Mildred was raised in Saratoga and Greenfield Center and graduated from Saratoga High School. When she married her husband Stephan, they settled in Cohoes and raised their family. Mildred relished living quietly and peacefully. She centered her life on raising her three sons and going to St. Michael’s Church. She was dedicated to her family and home, and was a devoted cook noted for her cranberry banana bread. Gardening and crocheting were favorite pastimes as well as trying new crafts like refinishing old furniture. Mildred spent many years helping people send packages to Poland.She is survived by her loving sons: Albert S. Kadela and Anthony J. Kadela both of Cohoes and Thaddeus F. Kadela and his wife, Tina of Austin TX, sister Jennie Ebert of Saratoga. She was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Greenwood, Anne Pasek, Joseph Kubish, Jr. and Frank Kubish.Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Waterford.There will be no calling hours and services are private and at the convenience of the family.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd 105 Vliet Blvd Cohoes ny.www.fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mildred-a-kubish-kadela
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 23, 2019