|
|
Ballston Spa - Milly Goossens, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in Jakarta, Indonesia and moved to Holland after surviving a Japanese concentration camp after WWII. From Holland she moved to New York with her family.She taught herself how to play guitar. Throughout her music career she had played in a few different bands. Her professional career in music included the bands “Woody Guenther and the Cheaters” and “The Islanders”. The two songs she recorded with “Woody Guenther and the Cheaters” are “Teardrops” and a funk song called “Bang Dang’in Time”. She traveled all over playing in clubs and resorts including the Metropole in NYC. She was a fantastic Tennis player and shared her love of the sport. She loved animals including her cat Bodie. Often times she cared for stray or sick animals. Milly loved playing BINGO with her friends and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was full of kindness and gratitude.She worked as a Corrections Officer at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in the late 50’s and early 60’s and was a member of the American Legion Henry Cornell Post 234 in Ballston Spa and various musicians unions.Milly is predeceased by her parents, Julia and Louis Goossens; her son, Martin Goossens; her brother, Jimmy Goossens; and her great-nephew, Zane Ruggles. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kayleigh Goossens (Eric Garney) of Schuylerville, Dana Goossens of Saratoga Springs and Michael Goossens of California; Her daughter-in-law, Linda Goossens of North Carolina; her great-grandchildren, Lilah, Clayton, Silas and Adrianna; her sister-in-law, Clare Goossens of Ballston Spa; her nieces and nephews, Donna Goossens, Christine Goossens and Raymond Goossens and cousins, Stella, Donna and Biete. The family would like to thank Milly’s friend Nancy for being such a wonderful friend and being by her side.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Milly’s life from 1pm to 5 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the American Legion on Pleasant Street, Ballston Spa.Memorial donations may be made in memory of Milly to the Battenkill Veterinary Stray Animal Fund.Online remembrances may be made atwww.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/milly-goossens
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 6, 2019