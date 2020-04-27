|
South Glens Falls - Murry Royce O’Neil, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.Born on May 18, 1929 in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Clyde W. and Albina (Cusson) O’Neil. Murry graduated from South Glens Falls High School and went on to receive his bachelor and master’s degree in Physical Education from Springfield College in Massachusetts. Murry was a United States Marine Corp Veteran.In 1951,Murrystarted his career as thePhysical Education teacher at South Glens Falls High School. And so, beganhis coaching career, coaching football and basketballat South High for 4 years. In 1955, Murry took his P.E. teaching career to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, also startingthe football, wrestling and track & field programs. He guided the Spartan Gridders until 1985. Murry continued his passion for coaching football at Ballston Spa, Saratoga Springs, Queensbury, South Glens Falls and Spa Catholic until 2010, retiring after over 60 years of coaching.Murry’s legendary coaching of footballled to his induction in the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame, the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Hall of Fame and the South Glens Falls Bulldog Pride Hall of Fame. Murrytook great joy in the lifelongfriendships that developed with the athletes he coached. Theirmany visits, phone calls and letters were the highlights of his days.In 1994, Murry married Lesley Potter Noonan at Alan and Joanie Dean’s home in Glens Falls by the late VincentDeSantis. Murry and Lesley enjoyed 25 of years of love and happiness, spending their time between South Glens Falls and St. Augustine Beach, FL. They made many lifetime memories and friendships on the St. Augustine beach, including walks with their late dog Bailey and visiting their favorite local pub The Beachcomber. Murry would boast about their loving relationship and referred to Lesley as his “cheerleader”.Murry was a patrol leader in the Flying Eagle Scout Troop 9, the first Boy Scout Troop in South Glens Falls. The friendship with his Scout buddies lasted throughout his life; Nick, Jesse, Leo & Dick.Murry enjoyed many years of fun and laughter with his bocce friends, gathering annually after retirement. Murry also enjoyed golfing with his dearest friend Eddie Dempsey, also his long-time coaching assistant from the beginning days in BH-BL. Murry enjoyed his daily walks along the Betar Walking Path with his wife andGizzy, their loyal terrier. Murry was a communicant of the St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.Murry’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his biggest blessings. The O’Neil Family Reunions were some of his fondest memories, combining two families into one,bringing him great happiness and surrounding him with love.Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lesley; his children, Kathleen O’Neil of Batavia, NY, Patrick O’Neil and wife, Lisa of Dallas, TX, Michael O’Neil of Scotia and Maureen O’Neil of Ballston Spa; his stepchildren, Kimberly (Chester) Favreau, William (MaryJo) Favreau and Heather (Ken) Artsma; his grandchildren, Kason (Jennifer), Marci (Justin), Keri (Nicholas), Alex (Rachel), Tadd (Amy), Amanda (Ron), Kyle and Owen; his great-grandchildren, Zalen, Ari, Abel, Ellis, Cecilia, Harper, Roy, Sophia Royce, Jacob and Barrett;; his brother-in-law, Delcour (Janet) Potter; his daughter-in-law, Joyce (Rod) O’Neil-Wilday; his dear friends, Ed Dempsey, Phonsey Lambert, Blaise and Joe Iuliano, Bill and Fran Debrowski; and many other dear friends and coaches.The family would like to give a special thanks to Murry & Lesley’s neighbor, Art Porlier, for enjoying the morning coffee with Murry andtremendous help in his final times.Due to the recent pandemic there will be no calling hours and burial will be private at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.A Celebration of Life will be conducted at St. Michael’s Church at a date and time to be announced.Donations in Murry’s memory can be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804 or St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY12803.Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Murry’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/murry-royce-oneil
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 28, 2020