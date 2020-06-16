Saratoga Springs – Myrtle “Myrt” Audrey Clapp passed away June 5, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center. Born July 28, 1935 in Saratoga Springs NY, she is the daughter of the late Willard and Gertrude (Bowman) Evans. Before returning to her roots in Saratoga Springs, Myrt and her husband Jay Ronald Clapp relocated to Oregon and eventually California where they raised three children. While most of her time was spent as a homemaker, Myrt did enjoy her time working at JBL audio company in Los Angeles, California. Myrt loved to cook! Holiday meals were made from scratch and always delicious. She also loved animals and would joke about having a “pet squirrel” that lived outside her house. It would eat out of her hand and even sit on her lap. She was very direct and was never afraid to tell you exactly what she was thinking. She made everyone a better person. In addition to her parents and husband, Myrt was predeceased by her sisters, Alice Howard (John Howard), Clara Carlton (Vern Carlton), Francis Ridenhour (Doug Ridenhour), Hazel Laws (David Laws), Helen Whitney (Fred Whitney), June Darrah (Bob Darrah), Margaret “Peg” Kenney (Slim Kenney), and her brother Willard Evans. Survivors include her son Terry Miller, her son Jim Clapp and his wife Judy Clapp and their children Sydney and Kirk, and her daughter Pam Round and her husband Greg Roundtree and their children Chris and Rachel. She left behind many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grandnieces, as well as many friends and loved ones at Stonequist Apartments and Wesley Healthcare Center 3 Springs. To honor Myrtle, her family will celebrate her life together following the Coronavirus pandemic. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/myrtle-myrt-audrey-clapp
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.