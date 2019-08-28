|
|
Saratoga Springs – Myrtle Scott Roth, who had been residing at The Home of the Good Shepherd, Gansevoort, New York, passed away on August 27, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. She was formerly a resident on Claire Pass, Saratoga Springs, New York,Myrtle was born November 9, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Charles and Dorothy Schondelmeier Kilian. She resided in Brooklyn for four years until her family then moved to Ashland, New York. Myrtle graduated from Gilboa-Conesville Central School. Upon graduation, Myrtle followed her dream to go back to New York City and begin her quest for work. She held many administrative positions throughout the years eventually retiring from New York State in 1988.Myrtle married Edward James Scott on June 30, 1946 in Ashland, New York. They relocated to Schenectady, New York where they began raising their only child, Terrayne Scott Stortz. Myrtle and Edward enjoyed 52 years of marriage ending in Edwards’s death on July 17, 1998.Myrtle then met and married Paul F. Roth. They were married in Saratoga Springs on February 13, 1999. They resided on Claire Pass in Saratoga until Paul’s passing in 2012.Myrtle lived a full life of family, travel and hobbies. She enjoyed reading, sewing and puzzles. In her 2 years at The Home of the Good Shepherd, she became a fan of Rummikub and bingo. Our thanks to the staff of The Home of the Good Shepherd, Wilton for their care of Myrtle.Myrtle is survived by her only child, Terrayne (Lawrence) Stortz, three grandchildren; Kimberly (Rodney) Priester, Jefferey Michael Stortz (Jolie), and Meghan Lorraine Kyne (Eric Mulholland). Myrtle was blessed to have eight great-grandchildren; Danielle Priester, Adam Stortz, Rachael Stortz, Olivia Stortz, Michael Kyne, Abigail Kyne, Aiden Mulholland and Maverick Mulholland.A funeral home service will be celebrated by Pastor Adam Wiegand on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11am at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.Entombment will follow at 12:30pm at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.In lieu of flowers Myrtle’s family is requesting donations be made to The Home of the Good Shepherd (60Waller Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831) or a charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/myrtle-scott-roth
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 31, 2019