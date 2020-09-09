Ballston Spa, NY – Nancie J. Tyler, age 91, passed away September 4, 2020 at the Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing. She was born on January 13, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late Charles Raymond and Eleanor Aileen (Shaeffer) Waring. Nancie was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Saratoga serving in many capacities including Sunday school teacher, long time choir member, and member of many committees. For her dedicated service, she was named a Life Deacon in 2011. She loved singing and was extremely talented performing in many impressive venues including SPAC and the Empire State Convention Center as well as participating in the Festival of Praise. Professionally, she was a Charles of the Ritz trained cosmetologist at time when customers could rely on skilled personnel to custom blend foundations and powders to match any skin tone. She worked for E.D. Starbuck and Company on Broadway until it closed and then The Carl Co. until she retired in 1986. Her cosmetology and artistic skills further served her as make up and costume assistant for Saratoga community theater and the acclaimed annual dramas produced at First Baptist Church. She had a love of gardening, quilting, painting and other arts; and, enjoyed bowling and ice skating. Nancie volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an usher at SPAC. She was a 1948 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. Her first marriage to William E. Garland ended in divorce. In addition to her parents, Nancie is predeceased by her husband Augustus C. Tyler; her brothers Douglas R. Waring, Winston S. Waring, and Dr. C. Joseph Waring; and a niece Sally Waring. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia J. Garland (Marvin Egolf) of Abingdon, MD, granddaughter Dr. Emily E.A. Egolf of Avondale, PA, sister Agatha Patricia Kohn of Saratoga Springs, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either First Baptist Church of Saratoga, 45 Washington Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Saratoga Center for Care, 149 Ballston Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancie-j-tyler