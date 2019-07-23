Saratoga Springs, NY – Nancy Lee DiCresce passed away July 20, 2019. Born the late Jane and Anthony Karbocus, she attended Amsterdam Elementary School and Wilbur Lynch High School in Amsterdam, NY.Nancy was an honor student, a cheerleader, and a member of the Phi Delta Soroity. Upon graduating from high school, she attended Elizabeth Seton College in Yonkers, NY. After two years, Nancy transferred to the college of St. Rose where she graduated with a French degree.She met her husband to be, Gary P. DiCresce in 1967 and they were married on May 26, 1973. They lived for a short time in Glenville, NY before moving to Clifton Park; then Schenectady, and later moved to Saratoga Springs, where they resided for 30 years.Nancy and her husband were self-employed, and ran a successful insurance business. Nancy was intimately involved in Saratoga Charitable caused including Action Council of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and later was elevated to the Board of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. She was also the past president of the National Museum of Dance, as well as was involved in numerous charitable causes. Nancy had a great personality and love of Saratoga Springs.Nancy is survived by her husband, Gary; brother Bob Karbocus; Kera Favro and her husband Adam; Chelseas Karbocus; and two cousins: Janet Roket and Susan Gaffney. She will be missed be many people whom she has touched.Donations can be made in Nancy’s name to the .There are no services being held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-l-dicresce Published in The Saratogian on July 24, 2019