Nancy L. Welch

Nancy L. Welch Obituary
Ballston Spa - Nancy L. Welch, 81, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Saratoga Springs, New York on June 26, 1938, she was the daughter of Warren and Beatrice Barnes.Nancy worked at the Saratoga County Infirmary and later for Stewart’s in West Milton for many years, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed music and square dancing. Her family was her greatest treasure and she loved family gatherings and having coffee at Stewart’s with her friends.She was predeceased by her husband Edward H. Welch, Sr., son Edward Welch, Jr, grandson Warren Fitzgerald, brothers Clifford Barnes and Richard Barnes, and sisters Jeanne Harris and Lucinda Storm. Nancy is survived by her children Lee Ann Welch (Richard Joubert), Jodi Medero (Alfonso), Bonnie Blonkowski, Kelly Goodhue (Roger), Scott Welch (Felicia Hilton), and Amanda Bailey (Jeremy); siblings Kenneth Barnes, Timothy Barnes, Deborah Fitzgerald, Melinda Reid, Lori Barnes and Chester Barnes; dear friend Millie Duval; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 10, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa.Memorial contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-l-welch
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 8, 2019
