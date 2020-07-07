Nancy M. Hutzky of Richmond, Kentucky, formerly of Saratoga Springs, New York, ran into the arms of her loved ones and her Heavenly Father on July 3, 2020. Born on March 24, 1937 in Moundsville, West Virginia she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (nee Kearns) Neidemeyer.Nancy was an artist, wife, Mother and teacher who was filled with abundant grace, love and kindness. Her talents were innumerable from painting, crafting, doll making, gardening, cooking, playing piano and organ and much, much more. She enjoyed an array of jobs; wife, Mother, homemaker, art instructor at Schuyler Prep School, Manager Cumberland Farms, teller for TCT Federal Credit Union and owner of Nana's Loving Touch.It was while attending Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky that she met the love of her life Paul Hutzky. They were married for 63 years, raised 4 children and shared a love of antiques, history and vacations on the coast of Maine.She was predeceased by her parents, her in laws Paul and Katherine Hutzky, 2 sisters Donna and Judy and a daughter Elizabeth Ann.Left to cherish her memory are her husband Paul; 2 sons Charles (Barbara) Hutzky of Dayton, Ohio and Paul Hutzky III of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 2 daughters Michelle Clark of Albany, New York and Denise Hutzky of Richmond, Kentucky. Eleven grandchildren Kyler, Kendall, Ellyn, Anna, Andrea, Kristen, Annette, Luke, Mark, Margaret and Issac. And one greatgrandson Fletcher. One sister Mary Lynn Johnson of West Virginia.A burial service will be conducted at Green Ridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs at the families convenience. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-m-hutzky