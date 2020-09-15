Malta-Naomi S. Dominick, 91, of Malta, NY passed away at Saratoga Hospital on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Winifred Stay. A graduate of Draper High School, she was the vice president, secretary, and treasurer of Woozie Enterprises, and president of Plaspro Corportation. She also started a shipping company to service the business. Later in life Naomi dedicated close to twenty years of service to the Sears Company in Rotterdam, and then Wilton, NY. She was a member of Soroptimist International, the Schenectady Tennis Club, and with her husband, volunteered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festa. She had a love for genealogy and traced her family back many centuries. Naomi was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, wife, and a fantastic cook. She loved being around her family and watching her grandchildren grow. Naomi's faith in God guided her throughout her life and in her decisions. She was looking forward to being reunited in heaven with her loved ones who had passed before her, especially her husband and son, who she missed so much. Naomi was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore (Woozie) Dominick, mother of James (Monica) Stewart, Heather Stewart, Bruce (Linda) Stewart, Melissa Williams, and the late Mark Dominick, surviving daughter-in-law Kathy Dominick. grandmother of Jamie, Sheryce, Anthony, Bruce Jr., Roxanne, Deven, McKayla and Harrison, sister of Fred, Gloria, Patricia, Grace, Edmund and Bonnie, and the lates, Walter, Gertrude, Lester, Robert, and Ella. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11:45-1:15 at the DeLegge Funeral Home, 1346 Chrisler Ave., Schenectady, NY with a service to begin at 1:15. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Naomi in a special way may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For flowers, condolences, or to light a candle, please visit deleggefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/naomi-s-dominick