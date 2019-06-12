|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Natalie G. Katz, age 92, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.She was born on July 2, 1926 in Newport News, Virginia, the daughter of the late Stanley S. Garner and Lilly Beskin Garner.Natalie was a sales representative in Retail for many years. She enjoyed many things in life such as golfing, sewing, decorating and her dock on the lake, as well as caring for her husband, Morris whom she loved dearly. Natalie also enjoyed her church association. She also loved gardening, and she took great pride in her flowers. Gardeners are special people. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.Natalie is survived by her sons, Sanford Katz (Kathleen) and Barry Katz (Audre’), and grandchildren: Steven Katz, Bradley Katz, David Katz (Ashley), Jeremy Katz, Donna Katz (Jennifer), Debbie Stoffel (Jesse), Sharon Katz (Rexel Varughese), Alison Katz, and great-grandchildren, Monika McDonald (Ryan), Camden Katz, Taylor, Alyssa and Ryan Stoffel.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Morris Katz and son, Gordon Katz.A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website atwww.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/natalie-g-katz
Published in The Saratogian on June 13, 2019