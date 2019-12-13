|
Saratoga Springs - Natalie Lenore Bollerud (née Gardner), age 75, died at Saratoga Hospital on Monday, December 9, 2019, after a brief, painful struggle with a recurrence of breast cancer. She was born in Queens, New York, on July 22, 1944, to Clifford and Gladys Gardner. A lifelong New Yorker, Natalie settled in Saratoga Springs with her husband Ken in 1971. She earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees from SUNY Albany, and taught French in the Frankfort-Schuyler, Scotia-Glenville, and Troy school systems. After the birth of her children Natalie returned to teaching, this time at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. As Christian Education Director for over 25 years, Natalie fostered generations of Sunday School teachers and students, helped found Small Wonders Christian Preschool, and led many years of Vacation Bible School. Natalie traveled widely in Europe with Ken, and in the U.S. and Canada with her family. She was game for spending summers criss-crossing the country in a VW van, camping in national parks and creating many cherished family memories in the process. A prolific reader, knitter, and music enthusiast, Natalie cultivated community around every pursuit she loved, including leading the UMW Reads group and Living Spring Circle, participating in the Knitting Ministry, and enjoying live music at venues around the region. An active member of the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church for nearly fifty years, Natalie invested her abundant love, intelligence, and labor in a church family that embodies the values that animated her life: inclusivity, acceptance, learning, fellowship, and social justice. She treasured this community, which has been a tremendous source of support for Natalie and her family. Throughout her life Natalie was a friend, confidant, and supporter to many, always ready to offer a receptive ear, a helping hand, common sense and compassion, humor and encouragement. A witty, warm, pragmatic and curious person, she was always learning, questioning, and focusing on the future rather than the past. She would want us all to do the same. Natalie will be sorely missed not only by her many friends but by her family: her dear husband of 52 years, Kenneth Bollerud; favorite daughter Erica Bollerud; favorite son Andrew Bollerud; beloved siblings Gary (Sandie) Gardner, Jake (Jill) Gardner, and Nadeen (Micheal) Gardner-Callan; and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Clifford. There will be a memorial service for Natalie on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 AM, at Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. We encourage visitors to bring a children’s book to the service, to be donated to local children in need of a good read. Memorial donations may be made to the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, (saratogaspringsumc.org) to be used in support of the congregation’s mission of radical inclusivity and justice-focused outreach. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital, who worked hard to keep Natalie safe and comfortable during her final days.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/natalie-lenore-bollerud
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 15, 2019