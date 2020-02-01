|
|
GANSEVOORT:Natalie Theresa Winslow, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.She was born on October 3, 1940 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Al Rose and Alice MederoisNatalie was a homemaker who had a natural gift of joy, that was shown through her constant smile, laughter, singing and dancing which will never be forgotten. She also enjoyed the slot machines and playing the lottery. Natalie was a devout catholic and longtime member of St. Clements Church in Saratoga Springs. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Her home was always filled with love and compassion.Natalie is survived by her children, Steven Winslow, Richard Winslow, William Winslow, Sr., Ronald Call; sister, Rose Hydrick; brother, Richard Mederois; grandchildren, Karissa Call, Kevin Call, Harmony Winslow, Trinity Winslow, William Winslow, Jr., Jacob Winslow, Isabell Winslow; great-grandchildren, Abby Harrison, Claire Harrison, Landon Harrison.She is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Mederois.A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.There will be a celebration of life following the service at Billy’s home, 17 Kobor Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.Interment will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, February 5th at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/natalie-theresa-winslow
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 2, 2020