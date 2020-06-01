Nileland "Woody" Wood
Schuylerville - Nileland A.”Woody” Wood, 93, a longtime resident of Schuylerville, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.Born December 2, 1926 in the Town of Saratoga, NY he was the son of the late Marshall and Hattie Wood.He was a veteran of the US Army having served from 1943-1946. He retired from the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Mill in Mechanicville in 1992.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Howard, Floyd, Marshall Jr., Faye and Walter; and a sister, Delberta.Nileland will be buried in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020.Memorials can be made in his memory to the Dialysis Unit at Adirondack Medical Center, 2232 State Route 86, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nileland-woody-wood

Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
