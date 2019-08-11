|
BALLSTON LAKE:Norma Lumia Sowers, of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away on August 7, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.Norma was born in Syracuse on April 22, 1947, the daughter of the late Vincent and Fanny (Alteri) Lumia.She graduated from St. John the Baptist High School, class of 1965. Following graduation Norma continued her education attending, Dominican College in Blauvelt, NY, majoring in Elementary Education.Norma taught elementary school at Most Holy Rosary in Syracuse for several years. In 1978, she moved to Ballston Lake with her husband, Lawrence and raised their daughter Emily. She retired from Washington Saratoga Warren Hamilton Essex BOCES where she worked as an administrative assistant. Throughout her lifetime, Norma was always busy with a project. She excelled at cooking, needlepoint, quilting and other crafts. Those close to her were fortunate to receive her handmade gifts.Norma is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lawrence L. Sowers of Ballston Lake and her daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Benjamin Elsworth of Greenwich, NY. In addition to her immediate family, Norma is survived by many cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.Norma’s family would like to thank the wonderful people at Saratoga Hospital and Kindred at Home for their kind and loving care.Calling hours will be held at the Thomas J. Pirro Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.Interment will be a private at the family’s request.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma can be made to (lls.org).If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/norma-lumia-sowers
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 12, 2019