Galway, Saratoga County-Norma Robb, 97, passed away swiftly in the middle of the night on September 23, 2020. She was born in Lynbrook, New York to May and Tom Clinton (home builder) and grew up with her sister, Audrey, who later became a feature writer with Newsday. She had a son Joe Clifton and later a son Robert Robb. She spent a lot of time out west traveling by Jeep in the desert looking for gemstones while her husband searched for gold on weekends off from his job at Grumman. They moved back to Long Island where she worked at a bank and was part of an accordion band and her friends remember her coming over and serenading them by playing the accordion and singing sea chanties like “do you know the muffin man” being one of their favorites. She was often absent minded and always had the ability to make light of it. Norma loved music especially country music and Frank Sinatra. She was a cub scout den mother to an unruly pack of boys. Her husband retired and they moved upstate in the late 1970s and joined Bethesda. With her husband, she tended to a sizable garden while she also participated in a youth group and kept tabs on a herd of wild cats and her husband’s beloved dog Rambo. She loved to paint, read British mysteries, tales of pilots, the ocean, American soldiers and anything dealing with Lincoln. She also loved to spend time with friends from work and family. The rolling staccato sewing machine was a comforting familiar sound in the home. Son took her on many trips around the Adirondacks along scenic route 30, concerts at Skidmore and Christmas plays. She will be missed by her son, Robert and her stub tailed black cat who always was there by her side. Due to current restrictions, burial will be private at the R. Robb Cemetery with a memorial service to be conducted at a later date. Arrangements by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway. http://www.lastingmemories.com/norma-robb