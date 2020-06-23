Dr. Norman Gabelman ,91, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on June 12, 2020. Survivors include his wife of 66 years Joan Gabelman; son, Micah (Susan) Gabelman; daughter, Andrea (Jay) Wallet; grandchildren, Rachael, Adam, Benjamin, and David; 6 great-grandchildren. He was loved by his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed.Dr. Gabelman was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Dr. Gabelman began his work life as a pharmacist and owned his own pharmacy in Nanuet, New York. While supporting his family, Norman went back to school and at age 40, earned his Ph.D. from the Graduate School of Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Biomedical Sciences. He was awarded a Postdoctoral Fellowship from the National Institutes of Health focusing on Cancer Biology and Experimental Hematology. Dr. Gabelman held Associate Professorships at the New Jersey Medical School, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Norman sat on numerous scientific committees such as the Microbiology Section of the New York Academy of Sciences. Norman had numerous professional research papers published throughout his career related to virology and cancer related research.Dr. Gabelman was an early pioneer in the cancer research field.Norman was an avid classical music enthusiast and amateur photographer. Early in his life he was a talented percussionist who performed with the New York Chamber Symphony.Graveside services were held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 15th at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 State Road 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33473. Rabbi Alan Sherman to officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437. Contributions may be made in his loving memory to the charity of one's choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-norman-gabelman
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.