Olive Sandra Dickinson
GANSEVOORT- Olive Sandra Woodcock Dickinson, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home in Gansevoort. She was born on Aug. 16, 1944 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the daughter of the late Kirklin Woodcock and Martha Owens Woodcock. Sandy was a Production Seamstress for Native Textile and worked for Thomas Poultry Farm for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and camping. She especially enjoyed playing dice, pinochle, gambling, and playing 5 crown. She was a devoted sister and a friend to many. Sandy is survived by her brothers, Roger Woodcock (Alma), Karl Woodcock, Kirklin Woodcock, Jr., (Sandra); sister, Fanny Putnum (Jay); many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Dickinson, Sr.; sisters, Betty Zwijacz, Joy Woodcock; and brother, Ralph Woodcock. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Gansevoort Cemetery, Route 50, Gansevoort, N.Y. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/olive-sandra-dickinson


Published in The Saratogian from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
