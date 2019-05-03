|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Pamela Jean McCormick, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.She was born on December 12, 1956 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Anthony Eichler and Jane Richardson Marchewka.She was a 1978 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. She enjoyed golfing with her dear friends. Pam is survived by her stepfather, Walter Marchewka; sons, Mark Dwyer (Sabrina), Matthew Dwyer (Kelly), Keith MCormick (Mary-Lou), Scott McCormick, Aaron McCormick; brother, Michael Eichler (Donna); sisters, Vicki Feulner (Jerry), Sherri Carter (James), Lisa Nichols (William); step-brother, Bill Marchewka (Donna); step-sisters, Mary Marchewka (David), Susan Jones, Catherine Hordyke (Richard); three grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andy McCormick. At Pam’s request there will be no calling hours or service. The family invites you to join them in a gathering at 12 noon on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sams Glad Rags Saloon, 29 Holmes Rd., Porter Corners, NY 12859.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pamela-jean-mccormick
Published in The Saratogian on May 5, 2019