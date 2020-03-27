Home

Ballston Spa - Patricia A. Joiner 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in the Bronx, NY on March 23, 1951, to Richard and Patricia Hawco.Patricia worked at several nursing homes in the area and most recently at Shirley’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs for many years. She enjoyed bowling, listening to rock music and having dinner at Pizza Hut.She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Patricia Hawco and her brother Richard Hawco. Patricia is survived by her husband Bernard; brother Benjamin Hawco (Betty); sister Laura VanSparrentak (Randy); aunt Mary; nieces and nephews Geraldine, Gina, Kenny and Richard; caretaker Frances Mabb; and many friends from New York City and Connecticut.Funeral services will be held on a later date.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-joiner
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 28, 2020
