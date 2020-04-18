|
|
FORT EDWARD:Patricia A. Klingbeil, age 60, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in Fort Edward with her family at her side.She was born on April 4, 1960 in King Valley, NY, the daughter of Donald Bessey and Joyce Wood Bessey.Pat was a janitor at Sysco’s in Clifton Park for many years. She enjoyed her Kio pond, helping others, spending time with her grandchildren, yard work and gardening.Patricia is survived by her husband, James Klingbeil; sons, Lyle Hansen (Emmy), James Klingbeil, Jr. (Crystal), Jesse Klingbeil; daughter, Brandy Burnell (Josh); brothers, Paul Bessey (Bonnie), Rodney Bessey; sister, Joy Bessey; grandchildren, Neiko, Corbyn, Kathryn, Grayson, Kharissa and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her mother joyce Wood Bessey, Father, Donald Bessey, brother, Donald Bessey, Jr., grandchildren, Machise and Dakota Klingbeil.A celebration of life will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19. Please contact the family for service information.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-klingbeil
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 19, 2020