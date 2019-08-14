|
Patricia A. Passaro of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old.Born on December 16, 1931, in Saratoga Springs, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. Tarantino and Catherine Dominick Tarantino.Mrs. Passaro married her husband Louis Passaro on January 22, 1955. They soon moved to the island of Oahu while Lou was stationed at Hickham Air Force Base. Patricia cherished the time they spent in Hawaii as well as the early years of their marriage when she and Lou lived in New York City. Patricia raised her four children and was an excellent homemaker. She also worked for many years in student placement for BOCES in Saratoga Springs, NY. She enjoyed the many amenities that Saratoga has to offer, especially the New York City Ballet, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and most of all the Saratoga Race Course. Patricia also loved to travel to New York City to enjoy various plays and musicals. In her leisure she enjoyed bowling, reading and traveling. Her greatest love came from spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.Patricia was predeceased by her brother Joseph Tarantino Jr.Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Louis, and their four children: Michael J. Passaro and his husband Dario Palombi of New York City, Catherine M. Passaro Sausville of Ballston Lake, NY, Mark L. Passaro and his wife Susan of Wilton, NY, and John V. Passaro and his wife Tracy of Ballston Spa, NY. She is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren, Jacob Sausville, Isabel Passaro and Jonah Passaro.Family and friends may call from 6-8 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Clements, 211 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial will follow at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.Memorial donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at or Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020.Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-passaro
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 15, 2019