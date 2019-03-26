|
|
Patricia Ann Munier passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday March 25th at the Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs New York. She was 83 years old.Born on March 27th 1935 in Irvington NJ, she was the daughter of the late Albert Bouton and Ruth Kane Bouton. Mrs. Munier was married to Dennis Munier Sr. He passed away on March 21, 1990. Patricia dedicated her life to raising and caring for her 7 children.In her leisure she enjoyed bowling, bingo and watching SpongeBob Square Pants. However her greatest love and enjoyment came from spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Dennis, and her son Dennis A. Munier Jr. and a sister, Ruth Costas. Survivors include 6 daughters, Patricia Strileckis and her husband Michael of Jacksonville Florida, Bernadette Bebo and her husband George of Graham, WA, Ruth Maynard and her husband Kenneth of Ballston Spa, NY, Marie Doyle and her husband Patrick of Broadalbin, NY, Stacy Munier or Ballston Spa, NY and Jacqueline Monks and her husband Robert of Athol, MA, 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Family and family and friends may call from 5 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday March 28th. At the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at Saint Mary's Church on 167 Milton Avenue Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Memorial donations can be made to the Wesley Health Care Center. 131 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs New York 12866. The family of Patricia would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Wesley Health Care Center for their wonderful care of Patricia. Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-ann-munier
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 27, 2019