Britt, Matt, Danny, Adam and your families, and the O'Farrell family. You have our deepest sympathies at this most difficult of times. The world has lost a truly gentle generous soul, but what the world has lost the heavens have received as I am certain there is a new star looking down on us. Her smile was as infectious and beautiful as she was, and it always will be because that's what we carry in our hearts. A lady through and through who will be much missed but never forgotten. Fly free beautiful girl. All our prayers are with you all. Condolences and all our love. Brian and Betsy

Brian & Elizabeth Cogan

Friend