Saratoga Springs, NY- Patricia “Patsy” Britten, age 69, of Saratoga Springs, New York, passed away on Tuesday, August 25 after a long illness surrounded by her husband and three sons at home. Patsy was born April 17, 1951 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Alfred and Virginia O’Farrell. Patsy graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington, Long Island in 1969. She then went on to graduate from Albany Business College in 1971. Patsy began her work career as a secretary for the Saratoga Springs School District and later worked at Skidmore College as a Financial Aid Officer. Patsy is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Donald Britten and her three sons, Matthew (Shannon) Britten, Dan Britten and Adam (Rebecca) Britten, along with her four grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis, Maxwell and Drew Britten. Patsy is also survived by six siblings, Michael O’Farrell, Steven O’Farrell, Jeanne Eddy, Ginny O’Farrell, Anne (John) Bishop, and Daniel (Suzette) O’Farrell. Patsy is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Virginia O’Farrell. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Patsy was happiest when she was around her family and truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Patsy also enjoyed vacationing with her close friends, especially at the ocean and visiting various casinos. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, services were private. William Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
