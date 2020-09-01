1/1
Patricia "Patsy" Britten
1951 - 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY- Patricia “Patsy” Britten, age 69, of Saratoga Springs, New York, passed away on Tuesday, August 25 after a long illness surrounded by her husband and three sons at home. Patsy was born April 17, 1951 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Alfred and Virginia O’Farrell. Patsy graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington, Long Island in 1969. She then went on to graduate from Albany Business College in 1971. Patsy began her work career as a secretary for the Saratoga Springs School District and later worked at Skidmore College as a Financial Aid Officer. Patsy is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Donald Britten and her three sons, Matthew (Shannon) Britten, Dan Britten and Adam (Rebecca) Britten, along with her four grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis, Maxwell and Drew Britten. Patsy is also survived by six siblings, Michael O’Farrell, Steven O’Farrell, Jeanne Eddy, Ginny O’Farrell, Anne (John) Bishop, and Daniel (Suzette) O’Farrell. Patsy is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Virginia O’Farrell. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Patsy was happiest when she was around her family and truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Patsy also enjoyed vacationing with her close friends, especially at the ocean and visiting various casinos. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, services were private. William Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia--patsy-britten


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Patsy always had a smile especially for her family whom she loved so much. For her there was nothing better than the Florida sunshine and a good hamburger. Rest In Peace and I hope that fond memories give strength to the rest of the family and friends who cared so much about her.
Jeanne Lowe
Friend
August 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Patsy’s passing. She was a wonderful person. Prayers to her family.
Barbara Cook
Friend
August 31, 2020
Don and family, We were so very sorry to hear of the passing of Patsy. A lovely lady with a sweet smile. Remembering her from first moving into Lake Elizabeth. love and prayers to the whole family at this very sad time. Rest peacefully Patsy.

Jan and Bob Nudo
Jan Nudo
August 31, 2020
Don: Please accept our sympathy. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Tom & Barbara Hatlee
Thomas Hatlee
August 31, 2020
Mr. Britten, Matt, Dan, Adam & Family - so sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Britten. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sympathies, Steve Benton.
Stephen Benton
Friend
August 31, 2020
Adam, Dan, Matt & Don- Sending my sincere condolences for your loss.
May Patsy rest in peace .
Marty Hellwig
Friend
August 31, 2020
Don, family and the O'Farrell's, just a quick note to pass along our sympathies regarding Patsy. She was an incredible happy and thoughtful person, what a smile, and we (the McCormick family from Glen Rock NJ) have so many fond memories of Patsy growing up. Peace to all - regards, Bobby McCormick
Bobby McCormick
Family
August 31, 2020
Don and Family: Our deepest condolences on Patsy's passing. May she rest in peace.
Larry and Marie Britt
August 30, 2020
Britt, Matt, Danny, Adam and your families, and the O'Farrell family. You have our deepest sympathies at this most difficult of times. The world has lost a truly gentle generous soul, but what the world has lost the heavens have received as I am certain there is a new star looking down on us. Her smile was as infectious and beautiful as she was, and it always will be because that's what we carry in our hearts. A lady through and through who will be much missed but never forgotten. Fly free beautiful girl. All our prayers are with you all. Condolences and all our love. Brian and Betsy
Brian & Elizabeth Cogan
Friend
August 30, 2020
Our sympathy to the Britten family and the O’Farrell family. I met Patsy many many years ago at a little league baseball game. To many to count. She was cheering for everyone. I asked her which one was hers she pointed but said I cheer for everyone. Now that’s a team mom. She had a heart of gold. Heaven needed a special angel and Patsy was chosen. Your memories will keep her close. You are in our prayers. Peace be with you all. Debi and Toby
Debi & Toby Youngblood
Friend
August 30, 2020
what a beautiful person. There is not enough words to express my feelings. May our prayers go out to you and your family, Don
Milly Anameier
Friend
August 30, 2020
Rest In Peace my beautiful cousin. You will always be in my thoughts and prayers.
Eddie
Family
August 30, 2020
Britt, it’s been many years since I have seen you or your family, but I have wonderful memories from T and L. Of you and Patsy and your young boys( at the time). She was always so kind to Reg and me. So sorry. Julie (Spindler) Daniel.
Julie
August 30, 2020
Our most sincere sympathy to all of the Britten’s and O’Farrell’s from our family. You are all in our hearts and prayers. May all of your most precious memories of Patsy bring you all some measure of comfort. May she soar with the angels and watch over all of you. Rod and Lynn Eddy
Lynn, Rod Eddy
Friend
August 29, 2020
Donnie: Please accept my deepest sympathy to you and your family. It is very hard on the ones left behind but keep in mind you will be together again. God bless you and your family. Kelts
Bill Kelts
Coworker
August 29, 2020
I worked with Patsy at Skidmore in UWW. She brought her bright smile to work every day, and always made Skidmore a better place to work. But beyond our work together, Patsy was a special human being, an example of joy & courage in the face of difficult circumstances. I am richer for having known her. Requiescat in pace!
Lawrence Ries
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Dear Don,
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Marylynne and Dave
Marylynne Levanites
Friend
August 28, 2020
Don and family,
I am truly sorry to hear of Patty's passing. I know she dealt with this illness for so long but just much too young to be leaving her beautiful family. May God bless her and all of you. Barbara
Barbara Cassier
Friend
August 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies. Patsy always had an infectious smile and a kind word. She will be missed by family and friends.
Mary (Terry) Valentine - McCue
Friend
August 28, 2020
Don, sincere condolences to you and your family on the passing of your wife, Patsy.
Bill Lair
Classmate
August 28, 2020
Brit and family, my condolences, Patsy was a one in a million she will be missed by all that knew her, RIP
Raymond Kuchesky
Friend
August 28, 2020
Mr. B, Matt, Dan and Adam
I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dina Damiano
August 28, 2020
We’re very sad to hear about Patsy’s passing. She was a beautiful lady inside and out who made all she came in contact with better for it. Our condolences to Don and her family.
Dennis & Cheryl Conway
Friend
August 28, 2020
Don I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you.
James Booth
Friend
August 28, 2020
Don, I so sorry for the loss to your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Steve & Lisa Buhrmeister
Friend
August 28, 2020
Our hearts are broken today “Boy’s” the Lord certainly took a Angle from us to be with him. Never have we met, and been able to call our friend a more BEAUTIFUL,CARING,LOVING PERSON THAN YOUR WIFE and MOM. Love, Phil & Murph ❤
Robert C. Murphy Sr.
August 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was blessed to have a family that was so supportive. She made several remarkable recoveries which suprised myself and other health professionals. It was a testament to her strength and perserverance. While fighting to regain her strength she always had an upbeat attitude and a smile. She was incredibly strong.
Todd Jorgensen
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Don my sincere condolences to you and your family may your wife Rest In Peace
Ralph Pratt
Friend
August 28, 2020
Don and Family, I am so sorry to hear of this loss. Such a sweet woman. Our thoughts are with you all.
Rachael Bode
August 28, 2020
May God Bless and comfort you and your entire family Don during this time of grief. My entire family send our sincere sympathy and are praying for Patsy, you and your family.
Greg Winters
Military
August 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Patsy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
John Piscitelli
Neighbor
August 27, 2020
Brit and Family,
Both Andy and I are saddened to hear of Patsy's passing. Though this should not have been a surprise, we always thought a miracle would change the challenging lifestyle that Patsy and the family encountered daily. Her smile, laugh and gentle heart will always be with us all. May God be with you as you face the days ahead with only her beautiful memory to sooth y'all.
Stephanie and Andy Deas
Friend
August 27, 2020
Don and family,

It is with tremendous sadness to hear of Patsy's passing, she was a lovely woman always with a smile, RIP
Paul & Maribeth Cook
Friend
August 27, 2020
Patsy always had a smile and kind word every time I saw her. The greatest compliment I can give is that I was always happier after seeing her than before.
Jim King
August 27, 2020
Don, Stan and I are so sorry to hear of Patsys passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Claire Liebert.
August 27, 2020
Dear Adam and family so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all in prayer. Marcia and Spencer
Marcia Hellwig
August 27, 2020
Britt, I am so sorry to here about Patsy. my thoughts and prayers are with you Matt, Danny and Adam.
Thomas Ruhle
August 27, 2020
So sorry Don. My prayers for you and your family. May she RIP.
Karen Jasmin
Friend
August 27, 2020
Col Britten, So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
love Donel
August 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Patsy was a great, kind, friendly, caring person. God bless.
Jim Collins
Friend
