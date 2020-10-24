Saratoga Springs, NY – Patricia Brown DeSio, 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, October 18, 2020. Patricia was born in Schuylerville, NY, the daughter of the late Oscar Brown and Margaret Skelly Brown and sister to Marie Burch, Gerry Hemmer, and Richard Brown. Patricia married the love of her life Robert William DeSio and the two of them shared 70 years of marriage. Together they raised seven children and retired to Saratoga Springs. Patricia immersed herself in volunteer opportunities such as ARC Foundation of Saratoga, co-chairing two of the first fund raising galas. An avid gardener, she volunteered at Yaddo Rose Gardens accumulating 1000 volunteer hours. For six years, Patricia used her compassion and nursing expertise as a volunteer with Hospice. Her nursing background also served her well as a volunteer in the nursing program at Regents College in Albany. Patricia was a charter member of the Friends of Saratoga Battlefield Board where she served as president for many years leading her to be titled President Emeritus of the Board. She served as the Vice President and President of the Adirondack School of the Northeast not only lending her talents to the Board but actively volunteering. Patricia is pre-deceased by her parents, husband Robert, sister Marie Burch, and daughter Robin DeSio of Colorado. She is survived by her children Peter DeSio (Saratoga Springs, NY), Pamela Kochuba (Tim) of Newtown, CT, Olivia Lux (Michael) of North Plainfield, NJ, Paul DeSio (Anita) of Tucson, AZ, Marianne DeFelice (Tony) of Fort Worth, TX, Cecelia DeSio (Al) of Marietta, GA; as well as eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Historic Church of St. Peter, South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Burial will follow on Monday, November 2, 2020 10am at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd, Schuylerville, NY. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-desio