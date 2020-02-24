|
|
Patricia J. Ripepi of James Drive, Broadalbin, NY passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility in Amsterdam. She was 81 years old.Pat was born in Amsterdam, NY on July 9th, 1938 the youngest child of the late Edwin Faber and Isabelle Ruth Yund. She and her two sisters grew up in Galway on what is now Faber Road. Pat graduated from Galway High School in 1955, where she was co-captain of the Varsity Cheerleading squad. She was employed by Hill and Markes and then later by the Amsterdam Printing Company. It was while she was at the Printing Company that she met a handsome mailman named Armand Ripepi and they were married at St. Michaels Church in Amsterdam on June 2, 1957.Pat and Duke raised their five children in Amsterdam, and over the years Pat held several jobs including as assistant manager at Daw’s Drug Store. In 1977 Pat and Duke opened “Patricia’s Coffee Shop” on West Main Street, which later changed its name to “Duke’s Place.” In 1979 the family moved to Ballston Spa where Pat worked for her brother-in law Chuck as a salesperson in the show room of Sherman Tile Company. She loved the farm house and the countryside where she and Duke continued to raise their kids. Later on, always wanting to keep busy, Pat became very close with many families while helping them with their housekeeping. Nothing meant more to her than family and friends.While she lived in Ballston Spa she was a member of St Mary’s Church.Duke passed away on May 4, 2007 and besides her husband and parents, Pat was predeceased by two sisters, Mrs. Joyce Close and Mrs. Donna Sherman.She is survived by her three sons, Edwin (Patrick) Ripepi of Woodside, NY, Anthony Ripepi of Charlotte, NC and John (Michelle) Ripepi of Galway, NY and her two daughters, Donna Ripepi of Ballston Spa, NY and Erin (Christopher) Storm of Ballston Lake, NY. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dave) Christie of Broadalbin, NY, Taylor Ripepi of Charlotte, NC, Thomas Thompson of Ballston Spa, NY and Ryan Ripepi of Galway, NY, step grandchildren Corinne DiDomenico of NYC, and Brian Abrams of Philadelphia, PA, and great-grandchildren Alexandra and Nicholas Christie. Pat was especially close to her niece Mary Jo Gennett of Broadalbin whom she thought of as her third daughter. Additionally, Pat is survived by her brothers-in-law Charles (Lorraine) Sherman, Salvatore Megna, Ernest (Phyllis) Ripepi and Francis (Sheri) Ripepi and several cousins, nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010 on Friday February 28, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2113 East Street, Galway, NY 12074 with Rev. Fr. Francis R. Vivacqua Celebrant. Burial will take place in the springtime in the family plot of the Galway Village Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions in Pat’s memory can be made to the CUREPSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.On behalf of Pat’s family a special thank you to the Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility especially Michelle, Shorty, and Lorraine for the wonderful care she received.Online condolences can be made at www.brbsfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-j-ripepi
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 25, 2020