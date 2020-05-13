Patricia Kathryn Reed
1942 - 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY — Patricia Kathryn Reed, MA, NP, APRN, BC, 78, passed away 5/11/20 peacefully in her home. Born on March 3, 1942 in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley (Priebe) Boos.Pat graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing, Detroit, Michigan in 1963. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in nursing from Columbia University. In the 1990s Pat completed a post-master’s program at Binghamton University as a nurse practitioner specializing in gerontology. During her career, she worked in clinical practice, hospital administration, nursing education, home care and primary care. She worked as a nurse practitioner at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany and was also Vice President of nursing at Albany Medical Center. Pat hopes she will be remembered for the work she did to bolster the nursing profession.Pat was a community activist for social issues and committed to Universal Health Care-Single Payer as a solution to the health care crisis. After her retirement, Pat was very active at St. Clement’s Church in Saratoga Springs where she continued to help others.Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Reed. Surviving is her son, Mark (Michelle) Reed; her siblings, John (Beverly) Boos, Barbara Gunia, Michael (Lorna) Boos, and Tim Boos; nine nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.Pat will be laid to rest at Ballston Spa Village Cemetery. Services are private.Memorial donations can be made in Pat’s name to the Redemptorists Fathers, Brooklyn, NY at redemptorists.net or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Detroit, MI at thecapuchins.org.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-kathryn-reed-ma-np-aprn-bc


Published in The Saratogian from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family at the sudden loss of Pat. She was a treasured friend & I have so many wonderful memories of the times we spent together esp. through our ministries at St. Clement's Parish & with the Ladies of Charity Organization. Pat was a generous person who was always willing to share her time & talents with others. She was such a vibrant & positive person & her strong Faith was an inspiration to all of us. Pat will be missed but her memory will live on in our hearts...
Evelyn Bedard
Friend
May 13, 2020
Beautiful, Beautiful Pat. You are one of those special persons in my life. Our conversations after daily Mass as we sat in the pew long after all had gone are memories I shall always hold in my heart with a smile. Listening to your joy for teaching faith formation as we shared our techniques in reaching the kids is something I shall always cherish. Your life of servant hood has shone forth brightly from years of hospital nursing days, to your faithful serving at St. Clements, to your Dominican Order service to the Lord (as you aptly said, I think Dominican life is in my genes, make my life promise soon).
You shall be missed dear Pat. As you make your journey to the Beatific Vision to dwell within His Sacred Heart, please whisper a prayer for me...and I for you.....until I join you in eternity. Well done good and faithful servant. Well done.
With deepest sympathy to all your family who are now missing A STAR in everyones eyes!
Love you,
Kathleen Connors Caine
Kathleen Caine
Friend
May 13, 2020
Pat made an outstanding personal contribution to the Parish of St, Clements community, in particularly the Parish Retreat Program. After serving for many years as an active member of Retreat Planning Committee, she was elected Chairperson of this Committee as such blessing all of us with her outstanding leadership skills and her devout personal religious Faith!
Joseph Dorflinger
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers
Diane and James Pertell
May 12, 2020
Pat was one of the nicest people I ever volunteered with at St. Clement's. I will miss her warm smile. May God bless her family during these difficult days.
Patty Riberts
Friend
May 12, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. I was deeply saddened by the new of Pats passing. We had just spoken Sunday evening and were planning to get Mexican food from our favorite place and go to the park for lunch. She was my patient advocate during my last surgery and I couldnt have gotten through it without her. She was such a wonderful person and a great friend. Pat will live on in our memories.
Christine Edwards
Friend
May 12, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike Boos
May 12, 2020
To Patricia's Family and Friends,
We want to express our sympathy and let you know that our thoughts are with you.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
