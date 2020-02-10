|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Ms. Patricia M. Zwack passed away January 31, 2020 as a result of cancer. She was 72 years old.Patty was one of the original "founders" of Saratoga Bridges’ Washington St. Residence. She moved into her home from Wilton Developmental Center in August 1984. She attended Saratoga Bridges Wilton Day Program for the same length of time.To say that she enjoyed her coffee and round table discussions with her friends and staff is a true understatement. Coffee and gossip were favorite past times of Patty's!Patty will be missed for her great networking skills. She asked everyone for tabs from aluminum cans so that she could donate them to The Shriner's. She was able to visit the Shriner's in Massachusetts as well as the Ronald McDonald house in Albany, NY and was praised by both organizations for her dedication to her mission.Patty was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Zwack and Phyllis Borrell Zwack, brother Allan Zwack and sister Catherine Zwack. She is survived by sisters Norma Dondero, of Manchester CT., Elizabeth Wood, Tacoma WA. and Carol Caloro of Altamont,N.Y. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and Saratoga Bridges friends and staff.A funeral home service was held 11am Monday, February 10 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff, Inc. Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373) with burial at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie, NY.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-m-zwack
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 11, 2020