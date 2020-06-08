Patrick David Winderlin passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 3, 2020 with Katharine, his wife of 52 years, and daughter Sarah by his side. He had been a resident of Seaview Nursing Home during his illness where he had been lovingly and well cared for by the staff.Patrick was born June 4, 1942 in Schulte, Kansas; his parents were Florence (Boylan) and Clarence Winderlin.He is survived by his wife Katharine (Lincoln) Winderlin and three children: Sarah and her partner Roger LeBlanc of Ipswich, Massachusetts, Christine of College Park, Maryland and David and his wife Kim of Frisco, Texas; his in-laws: Thomas and Gail Lincoln, his nephew Thomas Lincoln, his wife Teresa and their daughter Krista of Ballston Spa, New York.Patrick was the last surviving of eight children. He had many nieces and nephews who now live in Wichita, Kansas. The family had a large cattle and grain ranch in South Dakota where Patrick was raised. He was a decorated marksman and served honorably in the US Army from 1962 to1965; he spent most of his service in Turkey. Patrick was trained by the military to break code and while in service discovered his appreciation for business. After service, he went to the University of Denver where he completed his Bachelor’s Degree and obtained a Masters in Business.Patrick met his wife Katharine in Denver in 1967. After the birth of their son, they returned to her hometown of Ballston Spa, New York where they built a life together and raised their family. Patrick owned Castle and McLennan Insurance Agency for 28 years. It was a fixture in downtown Ballston Spa and was in operation for over 100 years. He was active in the community and the Ballston Spa Rotary. In the summer of 2017 Patrick and Katharine moved to Ipswich, Massachusetts to be near their daughter Sarah.Patrickwas an avid reader and remained physically active throughout his life. He was very social and friendly, happy to strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, caring for his home and walking. He was a loving husband and caring and thoughtful father. In retirement, Patrick was fond of walking his dog Annie and then his retired greyhound Michael in the neighborhoods where they lived.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to FeedingAmerica.orgAssisting the Winderlin family is the Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich, MA. To send a letter of condolence to the family please visit: MorrisFH.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patrick-david-winderlin
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.