WILTON - Patrick G. Cummings, age 62, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on August 30, 1957 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late James Cummings and Joan McCarthy Cummings.He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1974. Pat continued his education earning an associate degree in Accounting at Excelsior College. Pat was employed at General Foods for many years. He also worked at H&R Block and Maureen’s Tax Services. He was a devoted long-term member of the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge 161.Pat enjoyed life, he loved bowling, bartending and Elks activities but what brought him the most joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren. Pat is survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, Maureen Clute Cummings; sons, Justin Cummings, Joshua Cummings (Emily), Jeremy Relyea (Samantha); daughters, Kristen Marotta (Joseph), Eryn Dumoulin; brothers, Brian Cummings (Donna), Michael Cummings, Robert Cummings (Laurie); sisters, Kathy Sullivan (Daniel), Eileen Wigley (Tim), Maureen Gratto (Mark Silic); brother-in-law, Thomas Clute (Gail); sisters-in-law, Suzanne Wadsworth, Debbie Clute (Rudy Weir); grandchildren, Keeley, Cole, Hudson, Hunter, Layla; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his brother James Cummings.An Elks Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 2:00 pm to 3:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friend may join the family for further fellowship at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge 161, where Patrick loved to spend a lot of his time. To honor Pat’s request, he would like this gathering to be a casual dress. Interment with military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.In Lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Pat can be made to the .If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patrick-g-cummings
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 1, 2019