MIAMI, FL.-Long-time Saratoga resident Paul B. Coburn passed away on July 9th, 2020 in Miami, FL at age 85, just short of his 86th birthday. He had been in declining health, but ultimately succumbed to COVID-19. Until recently, he split his retirement between Saratoga and Florida. Paul was born in New York City on July 20, 1936. He attended Yale College and Yale Law School and served in the National Guard. He initially practiced law with his father in the firm of Coburn & Coburn and then spent most of his career in various positions with the New York State Department of Taxation & Finance. He also served as Acting City Court Judge in Saratoga. Paul met his wife of almost 60 years, Judith, on a blind a date while he was at Yale Law School and she was at Vassar, and they married between Judith’s junior and senior year. He was the consummate intellectual who could easily complete the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle, was well read and keenly interested in politics, history and finance. At the same time, he enjoyed playing poker, travelling, spending time with his grandchildren and as any good Saratogian, going to the track. In addition to Judith, Paul is survived by his son Eric of Scarsdale, NY, his wife Tracie and their children Jacob, Katelyn and Allison, and his son Gordon of Beaver Creek, CO, his wife Susan and their children Zachary and Alexander and Alexander’s wife Elizabeth. Due to restrictions related to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-b-coburn