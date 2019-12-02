|
Ballston Spa: Paul F. Darling, Sr. 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. One of eleven children, he was born in Utica, NY on December 14, 1934, to Gerald and Ruth Darling. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Korean War.Paul worked for UPS for 32 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter #60 of Glens Falls. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He treasured his family and spending quality time with them was his greatest joy.He was predeceased by his infant daughter Donna, and his siblings Jerry Darling, Barbara Murphy, Beverly Newton, Suzanne Kress, Marion Cahill and Priscilla Byrne.Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Suzanne, and their children Sandy Darling Girvin, Paul Darling, Jr., Michael Darling, Christopher Darling and Tracy Darling Seibert; grandchildren Christopher Girvin, Robert Burstin, Destiny Kloss, Nicole Darling, William Seibert and Alec Darling; great grandchildren Connor and Elliott; siblings Jeannette Light, Joan LeClair, Fred Darling and Nancy Darling; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Thursday, December 5 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street Ballston Spa. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 4 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-f-darling-sr
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 3, 2019