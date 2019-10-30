Home

Paul F. Ruzicka

Paul F. Ruzicka Obituary
Clifton Park, New York - Paul F. Ruzicka, 68, died Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care Center after a long Illness. Calling hours will be from 4-8 pm Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Bethesda Episcopal Church in Saratoga Springs, NY.Interment will be in All Saints Episcopal Cemetery in Great Neck Long Island.Memorial contributions may be made to the Jonesville Fire Dept. or the Mohawk Hudson Human Society in Paul’s name.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-f-ruzicka
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 31, 2019
