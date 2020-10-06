Saratoga Springs, NY - On Friday, August 7, 2020, Paul Michael Fasulo, a native of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away at age 76 in Kentucky. Paul was born December 9, 1943 to the late Bernard and Lois Fasulo. He attended the Canterbury School in New Milford, CT, and earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from Clarkson University. Throughout his career he worked in a variety of positions in the finance, banking, and accounting industries. An early adopter of personal computers, he taught himself programming and helped to build financial and record-keeping software for car dealerships in the 1980s. Paul was a member of the Air National Guard, a private pilot, and a life-long athlete. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to golf courses around the country. He attended college on a baseball scholarship and remained involved in the sport throughout his life as an associate scout for the Dodgers, a state-championship-winning AAU baseball coach, and a volunteer who worked one-on-one with many young players. Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Leslie Fasulo, his sister and brother-in-law, Cherlyn and Bayram Karagul, and his niece and her husband, Nancy and Georges Fleurme. A graveside service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave., Saratoga Springs. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which builds youth development parks and operates development programs for at-risk youth. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at: www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-michael-fasulo