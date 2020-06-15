SARATOGA SPRINGS - Paul P. Orofino, age 92 of Saratoga Springs passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. Born on May 27, 1928 in New York City to the late Michael and Jenny (Mumolo) Orofino of Italy. Paul lived with his family which consisted of father, mother, younger brother (Frank) and aged grandfather. Upon graduating high school at age 16, Paul went to work (full time) at his cousin’s dental lab to help support his family during the great depression. Paul worked 25 years at his cousin’s lab, eventually becoming foreman of the crown and bridge department.During this period, Paul spent 4 years with National Guard and shortly after met his true love (Margaret) and on October 1, 1961 was married. Although they didn’t have children, they devoted a lot of time to their nephews, nieces, first and second cousins, introducing them to Paul and Marge’s love of the outdoors and taking them fishing, hunting, skiing, and other outdoor activities. With Marge working for AT&T, Paul had the opportunity to leave his cousins lab and start a laboratory of his own which he ran for 21 years before retiring in 1992. With Marge already retired it was time to think about owning their first home. They had lived in apartments up to now. Paul and Marge had very close friends that they had hunted, fished and skied with living near Saratoga Springs. After many visits to the area, they decided to move north and bought a home just outside of Saratoga Springs, NY, where they lived for 10 years before selling and moving into a 2-bedroomIndependent Living apartment in Saratoga Springs. Paul is predeceased by his parents and his younger brother Frank (a Korean War Veteran).Paul is survived by his wife Margaret, his nieces, Jean Blankenship and family, Marguerite Marinaro and family, nephew Chris Machata and family, brother-in-law Charles Machata and many loving first and second cousins and friends.At Paul’s request there will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to a charity of one’s choice.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com, http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-p-orofino
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.