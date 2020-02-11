|
|
SCHUYLERVILLE:In the glow of the February full moon known as the “Snow Moon”, a dazzling light named Paula Gilooly was extinguished recently on February 9, 2020.Paula was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. If you had the good fortune to know her, you were blessed. Her sense of humor and fun-loving antics often made a dull party a full blown riot. As a nurse, Paula enjoyed people and always looked for ways to help others. She took great pride in this profession and maintained strong ties to her nursing sisters throughout her life.Paula’s beloved husband, John Gilooly, of over 45 years preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her three devoted children, Kristin Sica (Christopher), Lisa Pitman (Trey), and Sean Gilooly. She also leaves behind the center of her universe; her grandchildren, Ashley Pitman, Liam Pitman, Carter Sica, Lily Sica. They will forever remember her as their beloved “Mimi” who taught them what love really means. Also left behind is her loving brother Billy Jones and his wife Gail from North Carolina and extended family around the country.Life sometimes gives you a second chance at love, and Paula found that with her partner Jon Zuckerman of Schuylerville, NY. Jon and Paula were a great pair who enjoyed their lives and celebrated their love. Jon was a source of strength to Paula throughout her courageous struggle with the ravages of her cancer up until the very end. Her dignity and strength will always be remembered by all who shared her final days, and her courage to face her mortality is an example to us all. Paula’s unbridled outlook about life will continue to make those of us who loved her and are left behind smile reliving those sweet memories we have of her.A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 2:00 pm to 3:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York.In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paula-gilooly
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 12, 2020