Malta - Pauline (Polly) Freiberger passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on October 5, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born in Crowville, Louisiana on March 27, 1925, she was 94.Polly graduated high school in Crowville and attended BMI Business School in Monroe, Louisiana. She met Gus Freiberger in Louisiana in 1942 while he was on leave from the US Army just before he deployed overseas for World War II. They sparked a relationship with letters and were married on April 9, 1946 in Louisiana. They then moved to Stillwater, NY to raise their family.Polly was active in the Ballston Area Seniors and was a 4-H leader for many years. She was a founding member of the Malta Ambulance Corps and was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Malta Ridge Fire Co and the Ladies Auxiliary of the in Saratoga Springs. Polly was a member of the Greater Commandments Ministries Church in Ballston Spa.Polly and Gus were fond of travel and have traveled all over the world. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, smile, and love of cardinals.She was predeceased by her parents, Allen and Fanny (Bradley) Mathis, siblings Archie Mathis, Bishop Mathis, Louie Mathis, H.D. Mathis, Floyd Mathis, Teckla Stocks and Nina Evans, and her beloved husband of 64 years, Gustave Freiberger.Polly is survived by her children Lillian Jennings (Richard) of Malta, Edward Freiberger of Chuckie, TN, Charles Freiberger (Jackie) of Chuckie, TN and Henry Freiberger (Debra) of Malta; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 10 from 9am to 11am at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11am. Burial will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.Memorial contributions in memory of Polly may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/pauline-polly-freiberger
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 7, 2019