Saratoga Springs, NYPearl A. Salak passed away with her friends by her side on November 9, 2019. She was 68. Born on December 30, 1950, she is the daughter of the late John and Josephine Salak.Pearl enjoyed all the little things life has to offer, such as going outdoors to marvel at nature and enjoy the fresh air. If not outside, Pearl could be found inside relaxing or chatting it up with girl talk with her friends.Pearl will be greatly missed by all of her friends at her residence, and all the staff at AIM Services.Pearl is survived by her sisters: Tammy Sanders of Troy, NY, Sandy Modin of Las Vegas, NV and Shirley Taaffe of Portland, OR. She is also survived by several nieces. Pearl leaves behind many great friends, she has made with her genuine smile and charm.A celebration of life for Pearl will be held on Friday, November 15, from 2:30-4:30pm, with a memorial service starting at 4:30pm, at 1 Finley St. Saratoga Springs, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pearl-salak
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 13, 2019