Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Weibel Avenue and Louden Road
Saratoga Springs, NY
View Map
Peggy Bentley Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Peggy Bentley, age 86, of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away at Saratoga Hospital on March 9, 2020. She was born in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of Olen Strang and Helen Kownacki Strang.Peggy was a dietary aide and managed the senior kitchen at Saratoga Center for Rehabilitation, Ballson Spa, (aka Maplewood Manor).She was always creative and enjoyed crafting. Peggy was especially good with home improvements, and she always loved all her animals.Peggy is survived by her nephew and guardian, Ronald Peacock (Linda) and her best friend Charlotte Johnson (Dave).Peggy is predeceased by her parents; her husband Bill Bentley; siblings, Harold, Helen, Charles and Norman.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Charlotte who spent countless hours, energy visiting and providing seasonal decorations for Peg’s room.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, at the intersection of Weibel Avenue and Louden Road, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Peggy to the Alzheimer’s Association.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peggy-bentley
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 11, 2020
