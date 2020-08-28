MaltaPercival B. Dodd 88, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Quaker Springs, NY on December 3, 1931 to Percival and Harriet Dodd. Percy worked for the United States Postal Service in Albany for 26 years, retiring in 1996. He loved to travel and dine out. Percy was an avid reader and always made sure to enter the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. He was predeceased by his sisters Beulah Hodgson, Hazel Flatly, Janet Schultz and Alberta Totten. Percy is survived by his life partner Gladys Purvee and her children Jane McCord and John Purvee; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Percy may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/percival-dodd