Percival Dodd
MaltaPercival B. Dodd 88, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Quaker Springs, NY on December 3, 1931 to Percival and Harriet Dodd. Percy worked for the United States Postal Service in Albany for 26 years, retiring in 1996. He loved to travel and dine out. Percy was an avid reader and always made sure to enter the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. He was predeceased by his sisters Beulah Hodgson, Hazel Flatly, Janet Schultz and Alberta Totten. Percy is survived by his life partner Gladys Purvee and her children Jane McCord and John Purvee; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Percy may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/percival-dodd


Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
