Piermont, NY - Philip Erwin Tracy aged 68 died peacefully with his sister by his side on January 29th 2020 in the Bronx VA Hospital.Philip (Bud) was born on August 30, 1951 to Gertrude Hanna Tracy and J. Glen Tracy in Glens Falls NY. He graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1969 then enlisted in the army to serve in the Vietnam War the same year and was paralyzed at age of 18 in training. He spent the next 50 years in a wheelchair but this disability did not hinder him from accomplishing many things. He graduated from New York University with a degree in Mathematics and had a successful career with IBM as a programmer. He later went back to school and got his Masters in Social Work. Phil also taught English as a second language to Spanish speaking adults. In addition, he obtained his pilot’s license and learned to ski and sail. His courage, strength, kindness and generosity was admired by all who knew him.Phil is survived by his three sisters and their husbands: Gail and Steve Vacula, Rose and Dan Nelson and Cathy and Derik Roy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Stephen and Scott Vacula, Joanne Nelson-Unczur, Andrew, Bryan, Allyson and Jenna LaRosa, and a great nephew and niece: Jack and Hannah Nelson-Unczur.Relatives and friends may call from 10-11am, Friday, February 7 at Christ Episcopal Church Ballston Spa followed by services at 11. Burial with military will take place 1:30pm at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, New York.The family would like to thank the staff at the Bronx VA hospital for their loving care.Memorial donations may be made to Fostering Hope Together PO Box 533 Poughquag NY 12570.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-erwin-tracy
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 5, 2020