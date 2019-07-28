|
Stillwater, Saratoga CountyPhillip A Colarusso Sr., lost his long battle with cancer on July 26th 2019.Phil was born in Troy, NY January 11, 1947 son of the late John & Mary Colarusso. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Colarusso with two sons and two daughters: Phil, John, Jennifer and Elizabeth, his brother John and several beautiful grandchildren, nieces & nephews.Phil served his country in the United States Navy and later returned home where he started his union masonry career and a family farm. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spent a lot of his free time volunteering in Stillwater. For those that may not have known he was a long time member of the Arvin Hart Volunteer Fire Department, spent 50 years teaching NYS Hunters Safety Education to children, a Charter Representative with the Boy Scout Troop 4035, a loyal member of the Stillwater American Legion Post 490, very active with the Stillwater Blockhouse & 13th Regiment of Albany Co. Militia reenactment group and when he was feeling good, helping his friends and neighbors.The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Frank, Dr. Taylor, Dr. Mangan and all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital & Saratoga Hospice.Calling hours will be held privately and he will be laid to rest at the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Phil requested donations to be made to the Stillwater Post 490 New Construction Fund, 1 American Legion Road, Stillwater, NY 12170 or Boy Scouts Troop 4035, C/O Lorraine Buchal, 494 Co. Rt. 75, Mechanicville, NY 12118 in his name.Arrangements by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater.
Published in The Saratogian on July 29, 2019