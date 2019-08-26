|
Saratoga Springs, NY: Phillip W. Becktoft of Stillwater passed away peacefully at the Albany Stratton VA Hospital after a brief illness. He was 84 years oldBorn on September 21, 1934 in Mount Vernon, NY he was the son of the late George K. Becktoft and Philipina E. Crolly Becktoft.Mr. Becktoft proudly served his county in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.He married his wife of 45 years, Deborah Schultz Becktoft, on December 24, 1974.Phillip was a member of the Saratoga Springs City Fire Department and served as a fireman from 1967 to 1996.He also owned and operated two business within the City of Saratoga Springs, Becktoft Associates which was a building and renovation company and also Phil's COD a small grocery store on Warren St in Saratoga Springs.Mr. Becktoft was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2586 and the Masonic Lodge "The Rising Sun #103 of Saratoga Springs, and the American Legion Post 490 Stillwater NY. In his leisure he enjoyed Hunting and Fishing.He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, George Becktoft and his step son Frank Couillard.Survivors include his wife Deborah, three sons, Phillip W. Becktoft of Rome, NY, Phillip Wayne Becktoft of Milton, NY, John G Becktoft and his significant other Olivia Cruz, of Saratoga Springs, NY, two daughters Christine M. Becktoft of Corinth, NY and Michele Becktoft, a step son, Timothy French and his wife Marisa of Triangle, VA, Daughter-in-law Julie Couillard, five grandchildren, Carol Ann Becktoft, Monica L. Hannah, Jamie Couillard, Seth and Kaleb French and great grandchildren.Family and friend may call from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm on Thursday August 29, 2019 at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Friday at the Funeral Home.Burial will be held at Dunning St Cemetery in Malta, NYMemorial donations can be made in his memory to Christian Brothers Academy 12 airline dr Albany NY 12205Or St. Clements church 231 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs NY 12866Or any Veterans connected charityOnline memorials can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 27, 2019