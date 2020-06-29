Phyllis "Phil" Hage
Mrs. Phyllis “Phil” Hage, 93, of Amsterdam passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12p.m. at Historic St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, NY with the Rev. Jeffrey L’Arche M.S. as celebrant. Calling hours will be held call prior to the Mass beginning at 9a.m. in the church. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY.Due to Covid-19, social distancing protocols will be in place and a mask is required for all events.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-phil-hage

Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
